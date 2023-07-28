The Brattleboro Little League 12-and-under all-stars season came to end last weekend.
Brattleboro lost the first game 10-0 in five innings to St. Johnsbury.
Shaun Emery-Greene pitched into the fifth inning with the team trailing 3-0. Brattleboro coach Chad Gundry said Emery-Greene was very efficient on the mound, but the team was unable to provide him with run support. Gundry said Emery-Greene and Cooper Christensen, both hit the ball well throughout the weekend.
Multiple errors in the bottom of the fifth inning and a couple of walks allowed several runs to score, Gundry said.
Brattleboro was eliminated with a 3-0 loss to Lamoille in the second game of the tournament. Axton Crowley had a strong start for Brattleboro on the mound and Azyi Crews came on in relief.
Gundry said the team played great defense all weekend and pitched very well, but were unable to produce offensively.