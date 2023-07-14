BENNINGTON — Game one of the pivotal three game series between the Bennington and Brattleboro Little League 12-and-under all star teams went Brattleboro’s way Friday evening on Hogan Field.
With a trip to the state tournament at stake, Brattleboro was nearly perfect in the field — committing just one error. That miscue, committed by shortstop Spencer Jones on a soft dribbler off the bat of Bennington’s Abram O’Brien with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, was immediately rectified by the Brattleboro infielder.
On the very next pitch, Bennington’s Nolan Sherman smashed a hard-hit line drive to the left side of the infield that looked destined to reach the outfield. Instead, Jones bounced to his right and made a diving catch to end the inning. It was that kind of a day for Brattleboro, who grabbed the 5-0 win to begin the District II best-of-three game championship series.
Manager Chad Gundry said his team struggled in the field during pool play, where Brattleboro went 3-1. He’s seen a steady improvement, however, and that’s a big reason why they’re now one game away from claiming the district championship.
“That’s huge at this time of year,” Gundry said. “Right now, we’re pretty locked in defensively.”
Axton Crowley drew the start for the visitors, and was solid in five innings of action, allowing just two hits and walking four batters. He added three strikeouts to his line, and was credited with the win.
“He’s a competitor,” Gundry said. “He got up there and just pumped strikes and depended on his defense.”
On the other side of the field, Bennington starter Addison Dwyer was equally impressive. He had a nearly identical stat line to Crowley, pitching five full innings and allowing two hits and issuing one free pass. The major difference was the three runs, all unearned, that crossed the plate with him on the hill. By the time Dwyer reached the maximum pitch count of 85, at the end of the fifth, Bennington had committed seven errors.
“For whatever reason today just wasn’t our day,” Bennington manager Michael Becker said. “[We’ll] just try to put it behind [us] and go to the next [game].”
The manager was impressed with what he saw out of his starter on Friday, calling Dwyer “a warrior.”
“I thought he pitched great, he more than kept us in it,” Becker said. “We had some silly mistakes and it cost us some runs, but Addison stayed with it and he pitched his heart out.”
Brattleboro struck first, pushing one run across in the top of the first. Azyi Crews smacked a pitch into the outfield with one out, reaching on an error. The Brattleboro speedster made Bennington pay two batters later, reaching third on a delayed steal and then easily making it home for the game’s first run when Dwyer’s pickoff attempt sailed over the head of third baseman Cooper Andrick.
Crews reached on another error in his next at-bat in the fourth, and once again came around to score. Brattleboro pushed one more across in the inning, to extend its lead to 3-0.
Bennington’s best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the third. After back-to-back strikeouts, Peyton Myers started a two-out rally by drawing a walk. The following two batters, Zion Johnson and Kullen O’Donnell, also showed a patient approach at the plate and were each issued first base after taking ball four.
That loaded them up for Dwyer, who sent a slow roller to second. Dwyer sprinted down the line, but was out by half a step on the play at first.
Brattleboro added a couple insurance runs in the final inning, scoring on a wild pitch and subsequent throwing error on the play at the plate. Andrick pitched the final inning for Bennington, allowing two hits, two unearned runs and striking out one.
Nolan Domanski closed out the Brattleboro win, allowing one walk in his scoreless inning of work.
Both teams now set their sights on game two, which will take place Saturday at Brattleboro at 3 p.m. It’s a must-win for Bennington, who has been in this same position before.
Two summers ago, competing in the 10-and-under division, Brattleboro took game one of the three game series before Bennington rattled off consecutive victories to claim the district crown. Becker hopes his players can draw on that experience this time around.
“It’s kind of, hopefully, the same ride,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll repeat that.”