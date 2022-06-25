BARRE — Paul McAuliffe and Chris Parro each collected four hits when the Brattleboro Little League state tournament team crushed Mount Mansfield 25-3 in a 1980 loser’s bracket contest.
Billy McAuliffe had three of the winning team’s 21 total hits. Paul McAuliffe, who drove in eight runs on the day, belted a pair of homers over the 205-foot fence in left.
Daryl Sargent, Ricky Gunnip and Peter Broom all contributed with a couple of knocks. They also combined for five runs batted in.
Shawn Parent went the distance for the victory. He fanned three, walked zero, and scattered seven hits.
Brattleboro coaches Gene Capen and Stan Smith were able to get all 14 players on the field.