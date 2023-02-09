WOODFORD — Brattleboro Nordic left Wednesday’s Southern Vermont League Championship classical race at Prospect Mountain with a pair of third place finishes.
The Colonel girls finished with 56 points, led by Katherine Normandeau’s fourth place finish. Normandeau finished in 19 minutes and 10 seconds. Only a trio of Mount Anthony Patriots (Tannis White, Eden White, Elyse Altland) finished with a better time. MAU grabbed the victory on its home mountain, finishing with 11 points.
Brattleboro’s Maeve Bald (21:28) finished just the top-10, in 11th. Priya Kitzmiller (25:12, 20th) and Anna Cummings (25:31, 21st) rounded out the scorers for Brattleboro.
The Colonel boys also took third place, with Gabriele Jeppesen-Belleci setting the pace with his 12th place finish and time of 17:07.
Willow Sharma (18:40, 22nd), Oliver Herrick (24th, 18:42) and Nico Conathan-Leach (25th, 18:42) also scored for Brattleboro, who finished with 83 team points. MAU won with 10 points.
The SVL championships move forward with the relay races set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Brattleboro Outing Club.