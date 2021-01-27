WOODFORD — Twin Valley's Luke Rizio won Wednesday's 5K Classic varsity boys Nordic skiing race at Prospect Mountain in 17:21. Teammate Finnlay Fisher wound up ninth in 19:32.
Leading the Brattleboro boys were: Nolan Holmes, 5th, 18:26; Tenzin Mathes, 6th, 18:49; Magnus vonKrusenstiern, 8th, 19:25; and Noah Hed, 17th, 22:25.
Mount Anthony Union swept the top two spots in the varsity girls heat. Brattleboro's Sylvie Normandeau finished third in 22:43, while Ava Whitney (4th in 23:53), Hazel Wagner (6th in 24:05) and Katherine Normandeau (10th in 25:24) rounded out the scoring for the Colonels.
Boys Team Scoring: 1. MAU (13 points), 2. Brattleboro (31), 3. Rutland (43), 4. Burr and Burton (61). Girls Team Scoring: 1. MAU (15 points), 2. Brattleboro (23), 3. Burr and Burton (46).
On Wednesday, the Colonels will host a skate race at Brattleboro Outing Club.