BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) has released its 2023 paddling schedule. The schedule features 15 trips on local reservoirs, lakes, ponds and rivers in and around the Brattleboro area. The Northernmost outing is North Hartland Lake in Hartland (at the down-stream end of the Quechee Gorge). The farthest outing to the east is Spoonwood Pond in Hancock, N.H. (a place motorboats can’t access). The southernmost water is Tully Lake in Royalston, Mass. and furthest location to the west is Somerset Reservoir, northwest of Wilmington.
BOC trips are free and open to the public. Those who wish to participate must show up at the time and place noted with a boat or a board, all necessary safety gear, and a lunch. Life jackets (PFDs) are required. The recommended gear list can be found by visiting www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org and clicking on “Summer Paddling.”
Descriptions of all “flat water” trips can be found in the third editions of “Appalachian Mountain Club Quiet Water” books for New Hampshire & Vermont and Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. River trips are shown on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition. Meeting locations provide a place to car and boat pool.
Although there is no BOC-sponsored camping trip this year, camping is available at or near seven of the paddling locations: Spoonwood Pond, Tully Lake, Grafton Pond, Somerset Reservoir, and at, or near, all three Connecticut River locations. Paddlers wanting to include camping in their outing are advised to plan early. Reservations are required in most locations. Connecticut River camping is first come, first served, and locations are identified on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition.
The schedule for April is as follows:
Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day) and Sunday, April 23: There will be a trip along the Connecticut River, Hinsdale setbacks, N.H. Those planning to attend should meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot (Route 119) in Hinsdale, N.H. Participants may see songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, beavers, and turtles. There will be a picnic lunch on an island among other things.