BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) has released its 2023 paddling schedule. The schedule features 15 trips on local reservoirs, lakes, ponds, and rivers in, and around, the Brattleboro area from April through October. The northern most outing is North Hartland Lake in Hartland (at the down-stream end of the Quechee Gorge). The farthest outing to the east is Spoonwood Pond in Hancock, N.H. (a place motorboats can’t access). The southernmost water is Tully Lake in Royalston, Mass. and furthest location to the west is Somerset Reservoir, northwest of Wilmington.
BOC trips are free and open to the public. Those who wish to participate must show up at the time and place noted with a boat or a board, all necessary safety gear, and a lunch. Life jackets (PFDs) are required. The recommended gear list can be found by visiting www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org and clicking on “Summer Paddling.”
Descriptions of all ‘flat water’ trips can be found in the third editions of “Appalachian Mountain Club Quiet Water” books for New Hampshire & Vermont and Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. River trips are shown on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition. Meeting locations provide a place to car and boat pool.
Although there is no BOC sponsored camping trip this year, camping is available at or near seven of the paddling locations: Spoonwood Pond, Tully Lake, Grafton Pond, Somerset Reservoir, and at, or near, all three Connecticut River locations. Paddlers wanting to include camping in their outing are advised to plan early. Reservations are required in most locations. Connecticut River camping is first come, first served, and locations are identified on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition.
The schedule for August is as follows:
Sunday, Aug. 13 Gale Meadows Pond, Winhall.
Those planning to attend should meet at 9 a.m. at the West River Provisions store (old Jamaica Country Store) in Jamaica on Route 30. Attendees should allow extra travel time as Route 30 is still being resurfaced. The group will be looking for songbirds, waterfowl, beavers, floating sphagnum islands, etc.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, Connecticut River, Vernon Dam to Northfield, Mass.
Those planning to attend should meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Brattleboro High School parking lot located at 131 Fairground Road off Canal Street (Exit 1, I-91). This will be a one-way, down river trip, requiring car and boat pooling and a car shuttle. The group will be looking for songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, beavers, beaches, etc.
Saturday, Aug. 26, Harriman Reservoir, sunrise and potluck breakfast, Wilmington.
This is a rescheduled trip from June 24, which was rained out. Those planning to attend should meet at the Chelsea Royal Diner on Marlboro Road (Route 9) in West Brattleboro or at the Coffee House in Wilmington at the juncture of routes 9 West and 100 South at 6:30 a.m. The group will paddle out to an island for a potluck breakfast.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, Harriman Reservoir, Center Section, Wilmington.
Those planning to attend should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Coffee House in Wilmington located at the juncture of routes 9 West and 100 South or at the Great River Hydro, Ward’s Cove Picnic Area, located off of Route 100 South at 9 a.m. This is a large body of water, subject to strong wind, big waves and motorboat wakes. This is not a trip for small boats. The group will be looking for songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, beavers, beaches, etc.