BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club has released its 2023 paddling schedule. The schedule features 15 trips on local reservoirs, lakes, ponds, and rivers in, and around, the Brattleboro area from April through October.
The northern-most outing is North Hartland Lake in Hartland (at the down-stream end of the Quechee Gorge). The farthest outing to the east is Spoonwood Pond in Hancock, N.H. (a place motorboats can’t access). The southernmost water is Tully Lake in Royalston, Mass., and furthest location to the west is Somerset Reservoir, northwest of Wilmington.
Brattleboro Outing Club trips are free and open to the public. Those who wish to participate must show up at the time and place noted with a boat or a board, all necessary safety gear, and a lunch. Life jackets are required. The recommended gear list can be found by visiting www.BrattleboroOutingClub.org and clicking on “Summer Paddling.”
Descriptions of all “flat water” trips can be found in the third editions of “Appalachian Mountain Club Quiet Water” books for New Hampshire & Vermont and Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. River trips are shown on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition. Meeting locations provide a place to car and boat pool.
Although there is no Brattleboro Outing Club sponsored camping trip this year. Camping is available at or near seven of the paddling locations: Spoonwood Pond, Tully Lake, Grafton Pond, Somerset Reservoir, and at, or near, all three Connecticut River locations. P
addlers wanting to include camping in their outing are advised to plan early.
Reservations are required in most locations. Connecticut River camping is first come, first served, and locations are identified on the Connecticut River Paddlers’ Trail (VT/NH) Waterproof Recreation Map and Guide, second edition.
The schedule for May is as follows:
• Wednesday, May 17 — Tully Lake, East Branch Tully River and Long Pond, Royalston, Mass.
Those planning to attend should meet at 9 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot (Rte 119), Hinsdale, N.H. For those who are camping or coming from the south, call (413) 824-6613 to coordinate a link-up. The group will enter Tully River, off of Hill Road. The group will be looking for songbirds, waterfowl, beavers, turtles, etc.
• Saturday, May 20 — Connecticut River: Hoyt’s Landing, down river, to Herrick’s Cove, Vt.
Those planning to attend should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the south end of the Hannaford’s parking lot on Putney Road. Those coming from the north should meet at Hoyt’s Landing, off Route 12 at 9:15.
This trip will be one-way, down-stream, and will require spotting cars at the end point, which is Herrick’s Cove. The group will visit coves, marshes, wetlands and at least one bald eagle’s nest. The group will also be looking for songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, beavers, etc.