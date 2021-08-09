BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro's Taylor Bristol and Eva Cutts were the top two finishers in the ages 9-10 girl's 80 hurdles event at the recent Vermont Rec and Parks Virtual Track Meet.
Earning gold for Brattleboro in their age division were Trinity Stone (100), Jordan Petlock (100), Seamus Bald (400), Owen Malouin (softball throw) and Bethany Traudt (80 hurdles).
The team results are as follows: 1. Saint Johnsbury 464 points, 2. Colchester 387, 3. Burlington 199, 4. Newport City 183, 5. Champlain Valley Union 147, 6. Brattleboro 158, 7. South Burlington 142, 8. Lake Region 91, 9. Brighton 40, 10. Saint Albans 25.