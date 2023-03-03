ST. JOHNSBURY —The No. 6 Brattleboro Union High School boys basketball team pulled out a big win against No. 3 St. Johnsbury Academy 50-48 on Thursday to advance to the Division 1 semifinals.
Brattleboro head coach Jason Coplan said the Colonels were able to secure the victory over the Hilltoppers (13-8) through their defense, by keeping their composure, dictating the pace of the game, and rebounding.
“(We got) clutch baskets when we needed it,” said Coplan. “We may not have shot very well from the free throw line overall, but we made the ones when it counted the most.”
One of those timely buckets came from Brattleboro’s Cam Frost at the end of the game.
“Cam Frost had a tremendous drive with 15 seconds left to lay it off the glass that put us ahead by two,” said Coplan.
Paul McGillion led the team in scoring with 15 points. Tate Chamberlin had 11 points and Frost added 10 to lead the Colonels (14-8) in scoring.
St. Johnsbury's Rex Hauser led all scorers with 18. Aidan Brody added 12 for the Hilltoppers.
Brattleboro now awaits the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between No. 2 Rice Memorial and No. 7 Rutland. The semifinal will be played Monday at Patrick Gymnasium at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Tickets for Brattleboro fans are available in the Brattleboro Union High School main office. They can purchased in person on Monday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Some tickets will be sold one hour before the game at Patrick Gym at UVM. Tickets are also available online at www.uvmathletics.com/tickets.