BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity football team ran for 490 yards and never punted in a 39-0 victory over Bellows Falls to open the 1962 season in front of 1,300 fans at Stolte Field.
Ray Smith led the way with 159 yards on a dozen carries, while Charlie Evans followed with 120 yards on 11 attempts. Warren Neumeister and Mark Richards added 90 yards on the ground each.
Winning coach Andy Natowich was happy with the defensive play from Tony Mustaler, Tom Bueb, Pete Groeger and Tom Padham. They helped hold the visitors to -27 rushing yards.
BF quarterback Hal Bushway completed six of his 19 passes for 71 yards. Jim Slizewski caught a 44-yarder in the fourth quarter.