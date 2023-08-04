BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering Pre-Kindergarten Soccer from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept.13 until Oct. 11. This program will be held at the lower field of Living Memorial Park. The program is for children four- and five-years-old. Children must be four-years-old by the registration date. There is a limit of 16 participants.
The fee for the program is $25 for Brattleboro residents and $40 for non-residents and includes a t-shirt. Basic soccer skills will be taught in a fun format. Those planning to attend must bring shin guards. Sneakers or cleats are recommended. Anyone willing to volunteer as a coach should contact the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.
Online and in-person registration begins on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. Those who wish to register in person may do so at the Gibson Aiken Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m.
There is a $10 fee for late registration beginning on Friday, Sept. 1. Anyone registering on or after Sept. 8 must come to the Gibson Aiken Center Main Office to be added to a waitlist and will be permitted to register for the program if there is space available.
Those who wish to register online may visit the website below and click on “Youth Sports.”
https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. Anyone that requires special needs for the program should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.