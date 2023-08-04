BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be working with Brattleboro Union High School Varsity Football Coach Chad Pacheco and BUHS football players to offer NFL Flag Football for those in first to sixth grade.
The program will begin on Sept. 11 and run until Oct. 23 and will take place on Mondays from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Flag football will not be held on Oct. 9.
This program is open to non-experienced and experienced football players in grades one through six. Players will work on basic skills, drills, and agility for both offense and defense and play flag football games. Under the direction of coach Pacheco and his players, participants will be taught techniques and skills to play football safely. This is a no-contact football program.
Those who plan on attending must bring a mouth guard and cleats or sneakers. Participants that own flags should bring them otherwise flags will be loaned out each day.
NFL Flag Jerseys and flags/belts are included in the program fee and will be provided.
The fee is $50 for Brattleboro residents and $65 for non-residents.
Online and in-person registrations begin Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. Those who wish to register online may visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
Those who wish to register in person may do so at the Gibson Aiken Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. or 1 to 4:30 p.m.
There is a $10 fee for late registration beginning on Friday, Sept. 1. Anyone registering on or after Sept. 8 must come to the Gibson Aiken Center Main Office to be added to a waitlist and will be permitted to register for the program if there is space available.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. Anyone that requires special needs for the program should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.