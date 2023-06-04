BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be holding the “Hoop It Up” Basketball Camp with Jay Cudworth and Todd Bell June 26-30.
The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-Brattleboro residents. This fee includes a t-shirt for each participant.
For students entering first through fourth grades, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on the development of motor skills giving each child the opportunity to practice specific skills in a structured and fun setting.
For students entering fifth through eighth grade, the camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and will focus on the development of motor skills as well as provide opportunities to practice team skills in game situations.
The basketball camp is for players of all levels. Participants will take part in skills and drills that will help increase level of play and understanding of the game. Players will take part in various forms of competition, but no player will be forced to participate if they do not feel comfortable. Participants should bring sneakers and a water bottle each day. Only 20 participants per each age group will be accepted.
People may register in person Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Center, 207 Main St. Those interested may also register online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks website at www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know five days in advance.
The Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.” For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.