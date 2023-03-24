BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Ruth Shafer will be offering Roller Skating lessons to both adults and youth prior to public roller skating time at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility from Friday, April 14 until Friday May 19. Youth lessons are for individuals five- to 15-years-old and will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. A maximum of eight people will be allowed to participate.
Adult lessons for individuals 16-years-old and above will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. The number of participants will be limited to 10 people.
The fee for Brattleboro residents is $35 and the fee for non-Brattleboro residents is $50. This is a great beginner’s program that will teach the basics of how to safely stand, stop, and start, then work up to confident forward and backwards skating. Shafer is a local artist who grew up ice skating at the Brattleboro rink and taught herself to roller skate during the pandemic.
There will be public roller skating/roller blading following the lessons from 6-9 p.m. The snack bar will be open and various snacks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks allowed.
Participants need to bring their own roller skates/roller blades as there will not be any available at the rink. Helmets are required for everyone and pads are recommended.
Daily fees are $3 for Brattleboro resident students, $4 for Brattleboro resident adult, $4 for non-Brattleboro resident students and $5 for non-Brattleboro resident adults.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more please visit www.brattleboro.org. When on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required please notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance. People can register online for specific programs by visiting http://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1-5 p.m.