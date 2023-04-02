BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Brattleboro Union High School’s JV girls’ lacrosse coach Sarah Clark will be offering girls lacrosse camp for those in third through eighth grade.
Lacrosse camp will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. from June 26 to June 30 at West River Park. The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for non-Brattleboro residents. The camp will include drills focused on improving fundamentals and knowledge of the game. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a lacrosse stick, goggles, mouth guard, water bottle, cleats or sneakers. The program requires a minimum of five participants to run.
In person registration will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center. Registration began on March 27.
Those interested may also register online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org. When on the page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, please let Brattleboro Recreation and Parks know five days in advance.
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.”
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 5 p.m.