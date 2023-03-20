BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering baseball camp, youth softball camp, and the “Hoop It Up” basketball camp this summer.
In person registration for the camps will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, and 1 to 4:30 p.m. beginning March 27 at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
Anyone interested may also register online at the following website: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
BaseballThe baseball camp will be held at Living Memorial Park on the lower softball/baseball field.
Session one of baseball camp is for ages six- to nine-years-old and will run from July 10-14. Session two of baseball camp is for ages 10- to 12-years-old and will run from July 17-21. Both sessions will run from 9 a.m. until noon. The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-Brattleboro residents.
At this camp, participants will be trained in the fundamentals of baseball. Each camper will receive personal attention to help improve their skills through the use of proper playing habits. Experienced coaches will help players take the next step in their baseball development. All participants must come with a glove, cleats or sneakers, and a bat if possible.
A minimum of 10 participants is required and a max of 24 will be accepted.
SoftballCoaches Jay Cudworth and Erin Cooke will be offering a youth softball camp from July 24-28 for participants in third to eighth grade.
Softball camp will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the Living Memorial Park lower field. The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-Brattleboro residents.
With a focus on fundamentals, this softball camp will help participants develop good habits and proper technique that players will be able to utilize on the softball field. Experienced coaches will help increase knowledge of the game and build confidence at the plate. All participants are required to come with a glove, cleats, or sneakers. A bat should be brought also if possible. Participants are also encouraged to pack a snack for a morning break.
A minimum of 12 participants is required and a max of 24 will be accepted.
Basketball CampThe “Hoop It Up” basketball camp will be held with Jay Cudworth and Todd Bell will be held June 26-30.
The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-Brattleboro residents. This fee includes a t-shirt for each participant.
For students entering grades first through fourth grade, the camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon and will focus on the development of motor skills giving each child the opportunity to practice specific skills in a structured and fun setting.
For students entering fifth through eighth grade, the camp will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and will focus on the development of motor skills as well as provide opportunities to practice team skills in game situations.
Basketball Camp is for players of all levels. Participants will take part in skills and drills that will help increase level of play and understanding of the game. Players will take part in various forms of competition, but no player will be forced to participate if they do not feel comfortable. Participants should bring sneakers and a water bottle each day. Only 20 participants will be accepted for each age group.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. When on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.
The Brattleboro Parks and Recreation Department can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.”