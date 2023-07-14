BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Coaches Jay Cudworth and Erin Cooke will be offering a youth softball camp the week of July 24-28 for those in grades three through eight.
Softball camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon on the Living Memorial Park lower field.
The fee is $130 for Brattleboro residents and $145 for non-residents.
With a focus on fundamentals, this softball camp will help participants develop good habits and proper technique that players will be able to utilize on the softball field. Experienced coaches will help increase knowledge of the game and build confidence at the plate. All participants are required to come with a glove, cleats or sneakers, a bat if they own one, and a snack for a morning break.
A minimum of 12 participants is required and a max of 24 will be accepted.
Those interested may register in person at the Gibson-Aiken Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” Those who have special needs should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook or on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon or 1 to 5 p.m.