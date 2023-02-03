BRATTLEBORO — Are you searching for places and ways to help keep your child moving this winter? Well, look no further! The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a Youth Indoor Soccer Program beginning Monday, Feb. 27 and running through March 27 at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street.
Children will be broken into small coed teams to play pick-up games as well as practice skills and drills. Scores will not be kept. All participants should come dressed and ready to play.
The program will be broken down based on grade:
• Mondays 5 to 6 p.m., Kindergarten and 1st grade.
• Tuesdays 5-6, grades 2nd and 3rd.
• Wednesdays 5-6, grades 4th-6th.
Shin guards and sneakers are required.
Participants should enroll before the first night of the program. Fees are $20 for Brattleboro residents and $35 for non-residents. Note that space is limited, so don’t wait to sign up.
In-person and online registrations are now available. In person registration will be accepted Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m at the Gibson Aiken Center. To register online, go to https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let them know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.