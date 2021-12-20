BRATTLEBORO — Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and the Brattleboro Reformer are proud to present a bigger and better Athlete of the Week feature in print and online Thursdays.
During the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, the Reformer will highlight the area’s best student athletes, with the Athlete of the Week chosen by our readers and their fans via polls found on our website. The winning students are featured every Thursday.
For the Reformer and Sam’s, highlighting the achievements of the region’s student athletes has been a long-term commitment.
“All student-athletes deserve their moment in the spotlight, and the Sam’s and Reformer’s Athlete of the Week does exactly that,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of the Reformer. “Just like the pros, our Athletes of the Week get to have their name and picture in the press.”
For Sam’s, a purveyor of premium recreation gear for the Connecticut River Valley and beyond, getting young people geared up and outdoors has been part of their tradition for decades.
“Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters is happy to support its local student athletes,” said Althaea Carroll of Sam’s.
The first winter-season winner will be announced on Thursday. Students will be featured in bold photography, either in action or at a shoot scheduled at our offices at Landmark Hill Drive.
The Reformer’s new Athlete of the Week feature will include a fun questionnaire, which highlights the student-athlete’s post-high school plan, favorite sports memory, non-sport activities and much more.
Voting occurs live during the sports seasons on reformer.com. Votes are tallied each Sunday morning at 10, with winners announced in our special Thursday editions.
A companion web article also publishes at the same time on reformer.com, and can be found in the Reformer’s social media streams.
This half print page special feature culminates every season with one student-athlete landing a gift certificate prize, donated by The Marina in Brattleboro.
Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Leland & Gray, Twin Valley and Hinsdale varsity coaches are encouraged to frequently email results to Sports Editor Shane Covey at scovey@reformer.com so that he can nominate deserving athletes.
Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters — visit at samsoutfitters.com — has been providing sporting goods, clothing and footwear for the whole family since 1932.
The Brattleboro Reformer — at reformer.com — has been bringing news to the region since 1876.