BENNINGTON — The Elwell Trophy is heading back to Brattleboro. The Bears made just enough plays to escape Bennington with a 14-9 victory over Mount Anthony Friday night in a rivalry game that featured just one offensive touchdown.
The low scoring affair was fittingly won by a defensive play courtesy of Brattleboro’s big defensive end Jackson Emery.
With less than a minute remaining and MAU facing a fourth and 3 from the Brattleboro 21, the Bears senior pass rusher swarmed to Patriots quarterback John Garland before the junior could complete his drop back. Emery jarred the ball from Garland’s grasp as he brought him to the ground, and a Bear fell on the loose ball, clinching the victory as Brattleboro was able to run out the clock with a kneel down.
“He’s awesome,” Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco said of Emery. “He’s a great kid and he works his (butt) off every day.”
MAU defensive back Colin Brady recovered a Brattleboro fumble with 2:14 remaining at the Bears’ 31 yard line, setting up the potential game-winning drive. Brady’s recovery was one of four turnovers forced by the MAU defense, which did its part to keep the Patriots within contention. The MAU offense failed to turn any of those turnovers into points, as Brattleboro played stout defensively and clogged the running lanes much of the night.
Garland and the Patriots put together their most efficient offensive possession to close the game, moving the ball 48 yards down the field in seven plays. They were forced to operate in a two minute drill with no timeouts, and Garland was able to make Brattleboro pay for dropping back into prevent defense with a couple nice runs of 26 and 10 yards. That set up MAU on the fringe of the red zone, but they were unable to find the end zone as Emery’s pressure stopped the drive in its tracks.
Bears senior running back Noah Perusse showed resolve all game long, refusing to go down on first contact time and time again. Perusse was responsible for the lone offensive touchdown in the contest for either side, plunging into the end zone on a 1-yard dive midway through the first quarter to put Brattleboro ahead 6-0.
“He’s so dynamic and he can run so hard,” Pacheco said. “He’s huge for our offense, he’s basically what makes our offense go.”
The score held until Carter Thompson, MAU’s biggest threat offensively, scored on the other side of the ball. With Brattleboro backed up deep inside its own territory and less than four minutes remaining in the first half, Thompson fell on a loose football in the end zone to give MAU its first points of the night. Bears playmaker Trevor Gray lost the football near the 10 yard line, and it bounced backwards toward the goal line, and Thompson took advantage. MAU took a 7-6 lead into the locker room, but suffered a big blow right before the break.
The Patriots got the ball back with 2:27 remaining, and on a third and 15 from their own 34 yard line handed the ball off to Thompson on a wide receiver end around. Thompson bounced to the outside for a gain of 11 as he was tackled out of bounds at the MAU 45. After the play, the senior was flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties, ejecting him from the contest. One of which, according to an official, was for comments made to a referee.
There were more than 20 flags thrown in the first half alone, but none carried more significance than the two that forced Thompson from the rivalry contest with more than a half of football remaining.
“He made his call, it’s an official’s call,” MAU coach Chad Gordon said. “We’ll hopefully talk with the VPA on Monday. I know there’s an appeals process, so we’ll see how that goes.”
The Patriots head coach called Thompson “one of the top players in the whole state” and referred to the ejection as “unfortunate.”
“His character and his ability to lead, even afterwards on the sidelines here in the second half, shined through,” Gordon said. “I know the type of player he is, and it’s just unfortunate.”
Thompson, out of his pads but still wearing his jersey, stood on the MAU sidelines and cheered on MAU in the second half. He also delivered water to his teammates during breaks in the action.
Brattleboro retook the lead out of the break, as Gray made up for his first half fumble in a big way. Gray returned the kickoff to begin the third quarter 80 yards for a score, putting Brattleboro back in the lead in a flash. The senior found a running lane up the middle of the field and turned on the jets, running by any would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. The Bears converted a two point conversion to take a 14-6 lead, as quarterback Sean Cozza hit Alex Papadimitriou in the end zone.
Right before MAU snapped the ball on the ensuing possession, the game was paused as a Brattleboro player reported a racist remark to an official. Both MAU Athletic Director Paul Reif and Brattleboro AD Chris Sawyer met with officials, along with coach Gordon and coach Pacheco, at midfield to discuss the incident. Neither side could clarify who uttered the slur, and both teams agreed to continue on with the game. Both coaches huddled their entire teams together before play resumed, letting them know that if another incident were to occur the game would be called immediately. The pause in the action lasted roughly five minutes.
MAU trimmed its deficit to five a few minutes later with a couple more points courtesy of the defense. This time it was senior linebacker Preston Baker making his way into the Brattleboro backfield and bringing Perusse down in the end zone for a safety. Baker has shined through three weeks. On Friday, he had a pair of sacks and a couple tackles for a loss. The defense has been the core of this year’s MAU team, and Baker has been a big part of that.
“Right now, he’s right there for our defensive MVP,” Gordon said. “He’s leading the team in tackles, but he’s (also) putting pressure on that offensive line all day long.”
In the end, Brattleboro had just enough to regain the bragging rights in a game that means much more than a win or a loss to both of these Southern Vermont schools.
“It’s huge for our program, it’s huge for our town,” Pacheco said. “We made a point that (the Elwell trophy) needed to come home, it needed to be in our school. It lifts the school spirit a little bit, and it lifts our school. It’s a good win. It was an ugly win, but it was a good win.”
After the game, MAU’s Sawyer Hurley and Brattleboro’s Perusse each received a sportsmanship award.
Brattleboro (1-1-1) plays at Keene, N.H. Friday at 6:30 p.m. while MAU (0-3) looks for its first win at Rutland Friday at 7 p.m.