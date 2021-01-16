Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The 1964 Brattleboro varsity ski team scored 286.3 points during a home meet to beat Burr and Burton, MSJ and Bennington.

Brattleboro’s Bill Flood cleared 48 feet twice at Memorial Park to win the ski jump portion. Teammate Dave Merrill was the runner-up.

In the 2.5-mile cross-country race at the Brattleboro Country Club, junior Dave Nelson prevailed in 16:40 to lead the hosts. Brattleboro’s Steve Rosenkrantz and Warren Neumeister also reached the podium.

And in the slalom event at Maple Valley Ski Area, Art Magnaghi finished fourth in 39.7 seconds to pace Brattleboro.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

