WOODSTOCK — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys and girls Nordic ski teams each scored 25 points and placed second behind Mount Anthony Union in Wednesday's meet.
"It was a perfect day to classic ski. Conditions at the Woodstock Country Club were ideal and the sun was shining. The course was a challenging 5k that had skiers climbing up and then following a long section of undulating sidehill above the golf course," said BUHS coach Amanda Dixon. "Although the hills were steady and sustained, the descents afforded racers periods of good recovery before they had to stride back up again or work the transitional flats. Both the girls and boys continue to look strong, poised, and focused. The support and genuine camaraderie among the entire team is really positive."
Brattleboro's Nolan Holmes (17:52) and Tenzin Mathes (18:19) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Sam Freitas-Eagan (19:11) ended up ninth, while Magnus vonKrusenstiern (19:44) was the 12th skier to cross the line.
Katherine Normandeau placed fourth overall in 22:41 to power the BUHS girls. Ava Whitney (6th in 23:01), Sylvie Normandeau (9th in 23:54) and Alina Secrest (10th in 24:20) rounded out the team's top four.
"Due to COVID race protocols, when a team is out on course they are only seeing fellow teammates. There are no spectators trail side, aside from coaches, so the only encouragement anyone gets is from their own teammates when they pass each other mid-race or within the start and finish zones. All of these high school and middle school racers are practicing tremendous internal motivation and showing true grit," Dixon explained.
Twin Valley's Luke Rizio finished third in the varsity boys race in 17:40. Teammate Finn Fisher wound up 10th overall in 19:24.
A skate race will be held at Prospect Mountain on Wednesday.