BRATTLEBORO — A radio broadcaster was searching the ground for his dropped hearing aid during Tuesday's season opener at Sawyer Field, but odds are that he could still hear the loud popping sound of catcher Natalie Tenney's mitt.
Kelleigh Simpson threw serious heat all day, striking out 16 and giving up just two hits, to propel the Lyndon varsity softball team to an 8-0 win over Brattleboro.
"Drink some water and stay in the shade," Kelly Markol often reminded her BUHS players before heading down to coach third base on the 70-degree day.
A couple of singles by Taylin Bauer was all that the Colonels were able to muster offensively. The second hitter in the lineup went the other way in the first inning and then drove the ball to left-center in the third.
Simpson retired the side in the fourth and sixth frames. She had back-to-back assists in the fifth, throwing out Brenna Beebe on a bunt attempt and then taking care of Aliza Speno's grounder.
"Why don't you let someone else touch the ball?" a Lyndon fan joked.
Emma Newland had a team-high three hits for the Vikings, who broke the ice in the second and added another run in the fourth. The visitors erupted for five more in the fifth, with Emily Turner and Simpson each belting an RBI double, in order to pull away.
Brattleboro's traditional cheer of "three up, three down, and nobody gets around" was never heard. The constant chatter and chants from the dugout were also MIA.
Leah Madore went the distance for the purple and white, fanning eight, walking seven and giving up nine hits. The defensive highlight for the hosts was a scoop and throw to first by shortstop Natalie Hendricks in the sixth.
Lyndon lineup: Isabelle Priest CF, Emma Newland 2B, Kelleigh Simpson P, Natalie Tenney C, Jaydin Royer RF, Kadienne Whitcomb 3B, Imogyn Cote SS, Brydie Barton LF, Delaney Noyes 1B
Brattleboro lineup: Natalie Hendricks SS, Taylin Bauer LF, Leah Madore P, Alexa Kinley C, Brittney Wright 3B, Logan Austin 1B, Brenna Beebe CF, Aliza Speno 2B, Greta Neddenriep RF