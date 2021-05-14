BRATTLEBORO — Fuel conversations were aplenty on Friday at Sawyer Field, including the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline and the gas that Leah Madore was throwing.
The Brattleboro Union High School softball team's ace struck out 10, walked just one and scattered four hits during a 4-0 victory over Rutland.
"Their pitcher's really good," a visiting player said to a teammate just outside of the dugout during the early stages.
Alexa Kinley and Aliza Speno scored unearned runs in the second inning to give the Colonels a 2-0 lead. The former started it off by drawing a walk and the latter would then reach on an error, before each moved up on a Logan Austin bunt. Kinley later raced home on a dropped third strike and Speno eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Speno smoked a single to left to start Brattleboro's two-run fourth frame. Brenna Beebe (RBI) and Austin also had a hit during the surge, while Greta Neddenriep chipped in with a run-scoring groundout.
The supportive BUHS players and fans were into it from start to finish.
"Let's go Baby! Here we go Bay-bee!" one spectator cheered with a laugh when Brittney Wright was digging in during the fourth inning.
Dave Lane, who seems to be the purple and white's good luck charm, was enjoying the beautiful weather and the home team's awesome performance. He got to see Kinley (C) and Wright (3B) each pounce on a Rutland bunt and make the throw to first base in time.
Madore was in control the whole way, only allowing two Rutland players into scoring position all day. She had an assist in the first, struck out three batters in the second, and only three of her offerings made it out of the infield — two of those were caught by Beebe in center.
Beebe also finished with a team-best two hits for the 4-3 Colonels.
Rutland lineup: Alyssa Kennedy C, Samera Rideout SS, Sam Bates CF, Mariah Crossman P, Kayla Hickey LF, Tamara Sabotka 1B, Kayla Olszewski 3B, Madi Smith 2B, Katelyn Velde RF.
Brattleboro lineup: Taylin Bauer RF, Brenna Beebe CF, Brittney Wright 3B, Leah Madore P, Alexa Kinley C, Aliza Speno 2B, Logan Austin 1B, Natalie Hendricks SS, Greta Neddenriep LF.