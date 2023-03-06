BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Squirts (10U) hockey team won the Withington Memorial Cup 4-2 over Keene last week at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park.
Keene jumped out to an early lead with a goal by Bryson Woods with 7:33 left to go in the first period.
Brattleboro’s Gavin Robinson owned the second period though. Robinson scored goals with 6:14 and 5 minutes remaining in the period to give Brattleboro the 2-0 lead. Then, with 3:50 left to play in the period, Robinson completed the hat trick.
Brattleboro’s Benjamin Birchmore added an insurance goal in the third period with with 11:13 left to play.
Ryan French rounded out the scoring with 6:54 left to play in the third period off an assist from Jackson Royce.
The Squirts were honored with a pre-game “Blueline Buddies” appearance on the ice with the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds before their AHL game against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night. They will next compete in the Greater Springfield League playoffs this coming weekend at Olympia Arena in Springfield.