BURLINGTON — Cameron Cryans scored 2:16 into the second overtime period, assisted by Eli Emerson, to give the Brattleboro Squirt Travel team a thrilling 3-2 victory over Harwood and the 1986 Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association B Tournament title.
Jeff Topping and Emerson also lit the lamp for Brattleboro, which emerged as the sole unbeaten team from the field of 15 in the double-elimination tourney conducted over two weekends. Noah LaRose contributed with an assist.
The BHA powerhouse had defeated Burlington 4-2 in the semifinals the day before. Miles Billings, Todd Bassler, Clay Viarengo and Topping did the damage in that one.
Brattleboro’s roster: Coaches – Dan Sherburne, Bill Bassler. Players – Alex Grant, Rich Sanborn, Jeff Banford, Eli Emerson, Greg Boudreau, Cameron Cryans, Sam Taggard, Noah LaRose, Jeff Topping, Todd Bassler, Jon Copans, Todd Murray, Arthur Luhn, Miles Billings, Jesse Palmer, Clay Viarengo.