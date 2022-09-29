That (what just happened) is what German star Marthe Fiolka must have been thinking after Emma Gragen stole the ball from her and then set up Erika Favreau's overtime goal to give the Brattleboro Union High School varsity field hockey team a 3-2 victory over Springfield on Thursday.
"I didn't think it would go in," said Favreau of her breakaway shot from the left side. "It felt good to help the team get a win. They were all pretty excited about it."
In a battle between a couple of 0-5 teams, Gragen put away a Favreau pass to give the Colonels a 1-0 advantage with two minutes remaining in the first half.
"I kind of black out in moments like that. As a forward, you're thinking 'score, score, score.' It was all or nothing. You either score or you don't," noted Gragen.
The Cosmos pulled even midway through the third quarter when Mackenzie Sidler tapped in a feed from Fiolka. Mallory Newton scored on a penalty corner five minutes later to put the hosts ahead 2-1. An absolute laser by Fiolka down the stretch made it 2-all.
In the seven-on-seven bonus period, Moira Rigney and Sidler threatened twice on the left wing for the visitors. Springfield was in great shape with the ball on Fiolka's stick just inside the circle, but Gragen skillfully took it away from her and eventually set up Favreau's deciding goal.
Brattleboro hosts Springfield during a field hockey match on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
The Colonels had done some team bonding the night before, eating dinner together at Brattleboro House of Pizza.
"I don't even remember what I had to eat," admitted Gragen. "We try to do that before each home game."
BUHS had a 9-4 edge in penalty corners and outshot the Cosmos 5-4. Lily Bingham and Newton each made a nice crossing pass, while freshman Basma Rifaly made some nice runs along the sideline.
The Brattleboro players huddled together after the contest and sang Happy Birthday to goalie Maren Sawyer, who made a couple of nice saves during the thriller. Kylie Jarvis and Newton both made a clutch steal to lead the defense.