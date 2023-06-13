BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Storm will be holding soccer tryouts for the upcoming fall 2023 season.
Tryouts are open to all interested players seven- to 14-years-old. Players must attend at least one tryout to be considered for team selection. Participants are required to bring their own soccer equipment, including appropriate footwear, shin guards and a water bottle.
Anyone interested can register online at www.brattleborostormsoccer.com. There is no registration fee for the tryouts.
There will be three tryout dates to accommodate different schedules. The first tryout will be held June 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The second tryout will be held July 16 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the third tryout will be held July 30 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Final team selection and notification will be communicated via email by July 31.
Contact the Registrar by email at bysaregistrar@brattleborostormsoccer.com or visit the website with any questions or for more information.