BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro's Liam Doak went off for four goals and Melodie Gilbert made some spectacular saves during recent Massachusetts League youth soccer action.
The Storm's U10 team played its most complete game yet and defeated Wilbraham 5-1. Benjamin Birchmore (1 goal, 2 assists) and Doak (4 goals) did the damage for the winners. Shutdown defender Jackson DuBois and keeper Sebastian Bodel also played well for Brattleboro.
In U12 play, the Storm lost to undefeated South Hadley 5-1. Brattleboro's Holden McDowell found the back of the net early in the contest.
The unbeaten Longmeadow U14 girls zipped Brattleboro 3-0. Gilbert was solid in goal for the Storm.