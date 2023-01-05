BRATTLEBORO — In men's basketball league play on Wednesday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, Brattleboro Subaru ran over Foard Panel 91-51 and Lightlife Foods downed HWP 81-65.
Tyler Higley erupted for 38 points, including six makes from downtown, to power the dealership. Ryen Leclair followed with 24 of his own. Nick Bingham (14 points), Cobe Merger (12) and Jake Gilbeau (10) did the damage for Foard Panel.
Lightlife's Jason Levy and Roberto Torres each pumped in 16 points. HWP's Aaron Prue finished with a game-high 27 points.