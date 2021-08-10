BRATTLEBORO — In the grueling high temperatures last weekend, the Brattleboro Swim Team placed second in the Division 2 state meet.
Twenty-one teams competed in White River Junction. Galen Ferguson, 10, was the top producer for Brattleboro on Day 1 —scoring 74 points. He placed first in the 50 Fly, 100 IM and 50 Back and took second in his 50 Free. Genna Ferguson, 8, racked up 50 points by winning the 25 Back and earning silver in the 25 Fly. Sully Murray contributed with 47 points for BST.
On Sunday, Kali Taylor scored 54 points to pace Brattleboro. She prevailed in the 200 Free and 500 Free, finished third in the 50 Free, and teamed up with Emily Croteau, Katie Deso and MK Farkas for fourth in the 200 Free relay.
Morgan Murray followed with 53 points, highlighted by a bronze medal in the 50 Back. William Hill (2nd in 50 Free and 50 Back) added 50 points. Elliot Murray, Ben Tardif, Braedon Scott and Hill teamed up for fifth in the 200 Free relay.
Parker Thibault, Kennedy Taylor, Haven Ferguson and Eliza Leach struck gold in an ages 13-14 relay race. Leach silvered in the 100 IM, Nathan Ferguson wound up third in the 200 Free, and Haven Ferguson captured bronze in the 100 Free and 100 Back.