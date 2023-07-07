WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Brattleboro Swim Team turned in several outstanding performances in the first meet of the season at the SVSL Invitational #1 at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center last Saturday.
In the girls 17 and over age group, Kali Taylor took first place in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle. Katie Deso also had an impressive performance on the day with a first-place finish in the 50-yard breaststroke and third place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly.
“Kali has been swimming since she was I think five- or six-years-old … and Kali is fierce. She is the ultimate competitor. It’s not that she hates to lose, but she really enjoys winning,” said Brattleboro Swim Team head coach Peter Seymour. “Katie has also been swimming for a long time. Katie’s part of this group of kids that comes up from Montague and Sunderland, Mass. to swim and this year I think we have maybe 12 kids coming up from that part of Massachusetts, which is really, really nice because they’re year-round swimmers and they really help to pump the team up.”
Merritt Goodell, Harper Murray, Rose Fortin, Julia St. John and Tenley Rea all had good showings at the meet in the girls 11-12 and 12 and under age groups.
Goodell finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in the 12 and under division. In the 11-12 division, she finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke.
Murray took second place in the 50-yard breaststroke and third place in the 100-yard individual medley. She also took third place in the 100-yard breaststroke in the 12 and under division.
Murray’s second place finish in the 50-yard breaststroke was the top finish in what was the best event for the girls’ team. Brattleboro claimed six of the top nine slots in the event. St. John and Rea finished in third and fourth, respectively, Fortin finished in sixth place and Avery Houle placed ninth in the event.
The second-best finish of the day for the girls’ team in the 11-12 division came in the 50-yard freestyle. In addition to Goodell’s second place finish, Fortin took fourth place, Houle finished ninth and Abbey Barney finished in 11th place.
“We have this very deep group of 11-12-year-old girls. They’re great and I think we might have 16 girls in that age group, which is fun,” Seymour said. “As I look around at other teams in the league, they also have a lot of 11- and 12-year-old girls and it’s not that that’s unique. There are just more 11-12-year-old girls than usual. Between Harper, Tenley Rea and Merritt, … they’re tigers. They eat it up. They love competing.”
Fortin’s best finish of the day came in the 50-yard butterfly where she finished second.
St. John’s best finish of the day came in the 100-yard breaststroke in the girls 12 and under division where she finished second. She also finished third in the 50-yard butterfly in the girls 11-12 division.
Rea also had an impressive showing on the day. Her best finish came in the 200-yard freestyle in the 12 and under division where she took second place.
Natalie Macaluso had a strong showing at the meet in the girls 13-14 division. Macaluso placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Macaluso was not the only one in that age group to have a good day though. Rosie Rodriguez took third in the 50-yard butterfly.
In the girls 15-16 age group, Tristan Bliss placed third in the 50-yard backstroke and the 50-yard butterfly.
In the girls 9-10 age group Mari Rodriguez had strong showings. Rodriguez won the 50-yard freestyle and the 25-yard butterfly and she took second in the 50-yard butterfly, finishing just .33 of a second off the first-place finisher.
“Mari just turned 11. Mari was 10 for that swim meet. That was her last meet as a 10-year-old. She’s heading into the 11-12-year-old group, but her times are still competitive.”
On the boys’ side, William Hill competed in two events and took first place in both in the 17 and over division. Hill won the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 21.35 defeating Michael Hornby who finished in 31.41. Hill also won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.41, besting Eldon Crossett who finished in 1:06.18.
“Will Hill continues to show that he’s an exceptional performer. This winter he had the fastest 50 freestyle time in New England, which says a lot, and his 100 and 200 freestyle times are also exceptional.”
In the 15-16 age group Morgan Murry and Connor Marshall had great showings. Murray took first place in the 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard breaststroke, the 50-yard butterfly and the 100-yard individual medley.
“Morgan Murray from Keene [N.H.] is a very well-rounded swimmer. Morgan’s good at all four strokes and it’s really fun working with him because he’s only been swimming for I think three years, but he just excels and he loves to practice. He loves to work and work at practice and so it’s really fun to watch him at meets.”
Marshall took first place in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and he took second place in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly.
Tristan Phillips also had a strong showing in the 15-16 age group taking second place in the 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle
In the 13-14 age group Liam Bliss had a strong showing finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 50-yard backstroke.
Also in the 13-14 age group, Sullivan Murray won the 200-yard freestyle and Landon Marshall turned in a third-place finish in the 50-yard breaststroke.
One of the best performances on the day, though, came in the boys eight and under age group where Greg Mitchell owned the day, winning every event in which he competed. Mitchell took first place in 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke, 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly.
“Greg Mitchell is a very promising swimmer, but he’s eight-years-old. He’s just in it to have fun, which is the coolest thing about all of this. He’s in it to have fun. He loves swimming, he loves competing and he’s a very talented … guy.”
The Brattleboro Swim Team’s next meet is the Rutland Sprints this Saturday, July 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at White’s Pool in Rutland.