WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Competing in the SVSL Invitational #2 on Saturday, the Brattleboro Swim Team got strong performances out of several of its swimmers across all age groups.
Kali Taylor had a great day, winning the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.89 to best the Manchester Triton Swim team’s Willa Redden (26.29) in the 17-year-old and over age group.
Taylor also convincingly defeated Manchester’s Abby Kopeck in a head-to-head matchup, finishing just under 30 seconds ahead of Kopeck to take first place in the 200-yard freestyle.
Taylor also took first in the 100-yard freestyle as the sole competitor.
“Kali was really happy that day. She got her best time in the 50 freestyle. It was 25.89. That’s smoking. It was really great to see her swim that fast. She’s having a great season so far. I’m very pleased with that,” said Brattleboro coach Pedr Seymour. “She had four great swims in the freestyle on Saturday. It was outstanding.”
Emily Croteau had a strong showing also, winning the 50-yard backstroke, taking second in the 50-yard butterfly and placing third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Several of the girls in the 11- to 12-year-old age group, as they have so far this season, had strong showings in some of the largest fields in the meet.
In a meet that in some events had as little as one or two competitors, Brattleboro’s 11- to 12-year-old girls competed in fields that were often in the 20s and 30s and no less than 10. Four members of the team finished in the top 10 in the 50-yard backstroke and three members finished in the top 10 in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, the 50-yard breaststroke and the 50-yard butterfly.
“You’ve got five kids in that group, six kids in that group, that swim year-round and they’re also really good pals. They spend a lot of time together. This happens on teams. You get a group of kids who are close friends. They’re very supportive,” said Seymour. “They are getting great results because there’s some good magic going on there among that group. It’s really fun for me to watch.”
Merritt Goodell had the best finishes out of the group, placing second in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard backstroke. Goodell also won 100-yard backstroke in the 12 and under age group.
“Merrit’s very strong and while Merritt does swim year-round she also is a Nordic skier and that really beefs up her strength, especially at this age,” said Seymour. “When they get to 13 or 14 then they have to start making a choice as to whether they want to be a multi-sport athlete or really focus on one thing and you really need to do that with swimming if you want to continue to see good results because it requires a lot of time. It requires a lot of practice time to be good and be in the top there. That’s where we see Merritt right now.”
Harper Murray’s best finish of the day came in the 100-yard individual medley where she placed third.
Tenley Rea and Rose Fortin also turned in some strong performances for the team. Fortin finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 32.13, finishing just behind teammate Goodell (31.84). She also took third place in the 50-yard butterfly. Rea finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke. In the 12 and under age group, Rea won the 100-yard breaststroke and took second place in the 200-yard freestyle.
Mari Rodriguez also placed in the top 10 for the team in all the events in which she competed.
In the girls 13- to 14-year-old age group, Natalie Macaluso continued to lead the pack. Macaluso won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:04.45, edging out Quechee Swim Team’s Elizabeth Walsh (1:04.54). Macaluso also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke, placing under two seconds behind Walsh. She also took third in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke.
“Natalie’s a workhorse. She loves to swim and her stroke has come a long way over the last year. She’s really improved and she’s getting into that top 95 percent,” said Seymour. “Her butterfly is just beautiful right now and I’m really excited to see how she performs at the district championships and the state championships.”
Rosie Rodriguez had strong performances in the group as well, placing in the top 10 in all four events with her best finish coming the 50-yard butterfly where she placed second.
The 13- to 14-year-olds collectively had a good showing with five members finishing in the top 10 in the 50-yard backstroke, four members finishing in the top 10 in the 100-yard freestyle and three members finishing in the top 10 in the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard butterfly.
Though the 15- to 16-year-old age group had short fields in all events, Tristan Bliss had a strong showing with second place finishes in the 50-yard butterfly and 50- and 100-yard freestyle. Bliss also won the 50-yard backstroke as the sole participant.
In the girls nine- to 10-year-old age group, Abby Mitchell took second place in the 25-yard breaststroke and third place in the 25-yard freestyle.
On the boys side, Ben Tardif took first place in all three events. Tardif was able to beat out Upper Valley Aquatic Center’s (UVAC) Bryson Martin (28.37) with a time of 28.01 in his closest race of the day. Tardif bested Martin by just over two seconds in the 50-yard breast stroke and won convincingly in the 50-yard butterfly finishing over 10 seconds ahead of Martin.
In the 15- to 16-year-old age group, Connor Marshall, Morgan Murray and Hunter Voss all performed well in a short field of competitors. In the two contested races, Marshall won the 50-yard freestyle with Murray finishing second and Voss third. Marshall also won the 100-yard freestyle. Voss took second place in the three-person race.
Marshall also won the 200-yard freestyle uncontested. He also placed second in the mixed 500-yard freestyle to teammate Kali Taylor who won the event with a time of 5:29.42.
Murray bested Voss to win the 50-yard butterfly and also won the 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley unopposed. Voss won the 50-yard backstroke in a head to head matchup.
“Connor Marshall and Morgan Murray. Even though they’re just swimming in another age group that only had four or five kids in it, their times were really good. Connor’s dropping time really quickly,” Seymour said. “I’m expecting big things from them, especially at districts and states.”
Liam Bliss had the best performance for the team in the 13- to 14-year-old age group finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke and placing third in the 100-yard freestyle.
Sullivan Murray competed in four events in the 13- to 14- age group finishing second in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard backstroke.
Landon Marshall also medaled with a third-place finish in the 50-yard breaststroke.
The Brattleboro Swim Team did very well in the mixed events with two teams finishing first and second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard free relay in the 13 and over age group. They also had two teams place second and third in the 200-yard medley relay and second and fourth in the 200-yard free relay in the 11- to 14-year-old age group.
The swim team will be holding a fundraiser at the Brattleboro Memorial Park Pool beginning at 4 p.m. today.