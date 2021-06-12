BRATTLEBORO — Bobby Vivian racked up 55 points to lead the Brattleboro Swim Team to a bronze medal at the 2000 Vermont State Meet. In the ages 13-14 division, he placed second in the 100 Freestyle, third in the 50 Breast, and eighth in the 50 Fly.
Molly Strauss contributed with 32 points. She was the runner-up in the 25 Free and fourth in the 50 Free in the 8-and-under girls class.
Brattleboro’s Trevor Allard, who competed in the ages 11-12 division, added a silver in the 50 Back in a time of 35.05.