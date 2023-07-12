RUTLAND — Members of the Brattleboro Swim team turned in some outstanding performances at the Rutland Sprint last Saturday. While the meet was not scored, the Brattleboro team took home 36 medals compared to 20 each for Upper Valley Aquatic Center (UVAC) and Rutland.
UVAC had the most gold medals in the event with 12 and Brattleboro was second with 10, according to a count done by Brattleboro coach Pedr Seymour.
William Hill continued to dominate in the boys 17 and older age group. Hill took first place in the 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle. What’s more, in each of those events, Hill bested the second-place finisher in all the events, Ethan Courcelle of Rutland, by no less than 6.18 seconds. The largest differential between the two was 8.46 seconds coming in the breaststroke.
“He took first in all his events. He also broke the Rutland Sprints record in each of those events too,” said Seymour. “One of the records, I think the 50 freestyle, he broke a record that had been around since 2006. So, that was a significant one.”
Ben Tardif also performed exceptionally well in all four of the events, finishing third behind Hill and Courcell. Tardif came within .58 seconds of claiming first place in the 50-yard breaststroke and was just over 1 second off Courcell’s times in the other three events.
“Ben hasn’t swum in a few months so he’s been getting back into shape, but his results are improving quickly as we move into the middle of this short season,” Seymour said. “Our older kids continue to place really well.”
In the boys 15-16 age group, Connor Marshall, Morgan Murray and Tristan Phillips all had exceptional performances.
Marshall turned in first place finishes in the 50-yard backstroke, the 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle and was barely edged out by teammate Morgan Murray by .02 seconds in the 50-yard breaststroke to finish in second place. In addition to his first-place finish in breaststroke, Murray also finished second in the butterfly, third in the 50-yard backstroke and fourth in 50-yard freestyle.
The best overall finish as a team for the boys in the 15- to 16-year-old age group came in the backstroke, with Marshall winning the event, Murray placing third and Phillips and Hunter Voss taking fourth and fifth, respectively. The four swimmers also had very strong showings in butterfly and freestyle. In the butterfly, Marshall and Murray took first and second place, respectively, Phillips finishing in fourth place and Voss in sixth. Marshall won the freestyle with Murray, Voss and Phillips placing, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
In the boys 13- to 14-year-old age group, the best finish of the day came from Sullivan Murray who finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke.
In the 11- to 12-year old age group, Owen Houghton turned in the best finish of the day, claiming third place in the 50-yard butterfly.
Greg Mitchell had a strong finish on the day in the boys eight and under age group, taking second place in 50-yard breaststroke.
On the girls’ side, Kali Taylor and Marilyn Farkas both placed in the top 5 in the 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle. Taylor won the breaststroke with Farkas taking second place just 1.01 second behind, barely edging out third place finisher Ari Cioffi of the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays (CRVS) by .04 seconds.
“Kali’s an amazing freestyle specialist so when we go to the meet this weekend (at UVAC) she’s going to swim the 200, the 500, the 50 and then the 100 and she’ll be top three in those events this weekend.”
The two also placed second and fourth, respectively in what was perhaps one of the closest four way finishes of the competition. Abby Kopeck of the Manchester Triton Swim team won the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 30.15. Farkas took second place with a time of 30.21 with Willa Redden of the Triton Swim team taking third (30.61) and Taylor (30.97) placing fourth.
Taylor also placed second in freestyle and third in the backstroke. Farkas finished second in the backstroke and fourth in the freestyle.
“Marilyn is more a generalist. … All four of her strokes are really well developed, so that allowed her to score more points.”
In the 13- to 14-year-old age group, Natalie Macaluso turned in three top five finishes, placing third in the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle. Macaluso narrowly missed a second-place finish in the butterfly with a time of 33.17, .07 seconds behind Sienna Marshall of the Triton Swim team. In the freestyle, she finished just .17 seconds behind Elizabeth Walsh of the Quechee Swim Team.
The members of the 11- to 12-year-old age group turned in some of the best team performances of the meet. Five members of the team finished in the top 10 in the 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard freestyle and four members placed in the top 10 in the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly.
“The 11 and 12 girls’ races were really exciting. We’re still halfway through the season, so they’re working on improving their skills,” Seymour said. “We have a big meet at UVAC this weekend, Saturday, and we’re doing a lot of skills improvement work this week, so I think that will help our results this weekend.”
The team’s best performance came in the breaststroke where Harper Murray won the event with a time of 42.38. The battle for second place between teammates Merritt Goodell and Julia St. John, couldn’t have been any closer, with Goodell taking second place with a time of 43.04 and St. John placing third in 43.05. Teammate Tenley Rea was not far behind (43.22) and Rose Fortin (44.41) finished in sixth place.
In the freestyle, Goodell took second place. This time, it was Murray and Fortin engaged in a close race for the third and fourth spots with Murray (32.61) narrowly edging Fortin (32.67). St. John and Rea finished in ninth and 10th place, respectively.
In the backstroke, Goodell again took second place and Murray finished in third. Fortin took sixth place and Mari Rodriguez, in her first race in the 11- to 12-year-old age group, took seventh place finishing just .10 seconds behind Fortin.
When it came to the butterfly, Murray, Rose, and Goodell finished in second, third, and fourth place, respectively and St. John finished in eighth.
In the girls nine- to 10-year-old age group, Solen Rosenberg turned in a fifth-place finish in the 25-yard butterfly and Ivy Bruns Heisler finished third in the 25-yard freestyle in the girls six and under age group.
The Brattleboro Swim Team’s Springfield meet scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, was postponed due the flooding throughout the state. That meet will be rescheduled, but as of press time a date had not been announced.
The team’s next scheduled meet is the SVSL Invitational #2 at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction on Saturday. The meet is slated to begin at 10:25 a.m.