WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Brattleboro Swim Team scored 634 points to win a recent meet at Upper Valley Aquatic Club.
Host UVAC was the runner-up with 442 points. Rutland finished third with 311 points, while Quechee Otters rounded out the scoring with 160 points.
Brattleboro's Will Hill broke his own 50 Freestyle record of 22.66 seconds, with a new time of 22:31. He also shattered Chris Pielock's team record in the 100 Freestyle of 50.25 set in 1990 with a clocking of 48.38.
BST, which dominated the relays, will host Woodstock on Tuesday at Living Memorial Park at 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Pedr Seymour. Swimmers — Ivy Burns Heisler, Emma Nelson, Myles Billings, Ranger Joyal, Greg Mitchell, Sage Fahey, Adrian Dickinson, Oliver Donahue, Owen Houghton, Eli Mitchell, Heidi Ebbighausen, Merritt Goodell, Ava Joyal, Abby Mitchell, Harper Murray, Tenley Rea, Maribel "Mari" Rodriguez, Solen Rosenberg, Peyton Thibault, Lydia Donahue, Natalie Macaluso, Layla Mosca-Preziosi, Amelia Richardson, Rosalie "Rosie" Rodriguez, Root Rosenberg, Hazel Rupard, Landon Marshall, Sullivan Murray, Tristan Phillips, Molly Blood, Oceana "Ocea" Coursen, Avery Richardson, Kennedy "Keni" Taylor, Parker Thibault, Jayden Cyr, Will Hill, Connor Marshall, Elliott Murray, Morgan Murray, Braeden Scott, Ben Tardif, Lilith Blake, Lilian Charlefour, Katherine "Katie" Deso, Marilyn "MK" Farkas, Makenna Huot, Eliza "Liza" Leach, Kali Taylor.