RUTLAND — The Brattleboro Swim Team racked up 45 total medals, including 21 golds, to win the Rutland Sprints on Saturday.
Hanover, N.H. was the runner-up with 22 total medals, followed by Manchester (19), host Rutland (13), Glens Falls (13), Quechee (12), Springfield (12), Killington (8), Woodstock (4), Waterbury (3), Middlebury (1) and Stowe (1).
Brattleboro's Avery Richardson, Makenna Huot and Will Hill finished first in all four of the events that they competed in.
Hill broke three meet records in his 15-16 age group. He also broke a couple of Brattleboro records, swimming a 25.26 in the 50 Fly to beat Chris Pielock's 2010 mark of 25.27, and clocking a 22.66 50 Free to top Karl Balinski's 23:18 in 2008.
Brattleboro's 21 gold medals were earned by: Makenna Huot (50 Back), Elliott Murray (50 Back), Merritt Goodell (25 Back), Avery Richardson (50 Back), Will Hill (50 Back), Makenna Huot (50 Breast), Will Hill (50 Breast), Keni Taylor (50 Breast), Liza Leach (50 Breast), Harper Murray (25 Breast), Avery Richardson (50 Breast), Makenna Huot (50 Fly), Will Hill (50 Fly), Avery Richardson (50 Fly), Keni Taylor (50 Fly), Elliott Murray (50 Fly), Will Hill (50 Free), Makenna Huot (50 Free), Kali Taylor (50 Free), Merritt Goodell (25 Free) and Avery Richardson (50 Free).
Brattleboro Swim Team roster
Ivy Burns Heisler
Emma Nelson
Myles Billings
Ranger Joyal
Greg Mitchell
Sage Fahey
Adrian Dickinson
Ethan Dickinson
Oliver Donahue
Owen Houghton
Eli Mitchell
Heidi Ebbighausen
Merritt Goodell
Ava Joyal
Abby Mitchell
Harper Murray
Tenley Rea
Maribel “Mari” Rodriguez
Solen Rosenberg
Peyton Thibault
Lydia Donahue
Natalie Macaluso
Layla Mosca-Preziosi
Amelia Richardson
Rosalie “Rosie” Rodriguez
Root Rosenberg
Hazel Rupard
Landon Marshall
Sullivan Murray
Tristan Phillips
Molly Blood
Oceana “Ocea” Coursen
Avery Richardson
Kennedy “Keni” Taylor
Parker Thibault
Jayden Cyr
William “Will” Hill
Connor Marshall
Elliott Murray
Morgan Murray
Braeden Scott
Ben Tardif
Lilith Blake
Lilian Charlefour
Katherine “Katie” Deso
Marilyn “M.Kay” Farkas
Makenna Huot
Eliza “Liza” Leach
Kali Taylor
Coach Pedr Seymour