RUTLAND — The Brattleboro Swim Team racked up 45 total medals, including 21 golds, to win the Rutland Sprints on Saturday.

Hanover, N.H. was the runner-up with 22 total medals, followed by Manchester (19), host Rutland (13), Glens Falls (13), Quechee (12), Springfield (12), Killington (8), Woodstock (4), Waterbury (3), Middlebury (1) and Stowe (1).

Brattleboro's Avery Richardson, Makenna Huot and Will Hill finished first in all four of the events that they competed in. 

Hill broke three meet records in his 15-16 age group. He also broke a couple of Brattleboro records, swimming a 25.26 in the 50 Fly to beat Chris Pielock's 2010 mark of 25.27, and clocking a 22.66 50 Free to top Karl Balinski's 23:18 in 2008.

Brattleboro's 21 gold medals were earned by: Makenna Huot (50 Back), Elliott Murray (50 Back), Merritt Goodell (25 Back), Avery Richardson (50 Back), Will Hill (50 Back), Makenna Huot (50 Breast), Will Hill (50 Breast), Keni Taylor (50 Breast), Liza Leach (50 Breast), Harper Murray (25 Breast), Avery Richardson (50 Breast), Makenna Huot (50 Fly), Will Hill (50 Fly), Avery Richardson (50 Fly), Keni Taylor (50 Fly), Elliott Murray (50 Fly), Will Hill (50 Free), Makenna Huot (50 Free), Kali Taylor (50 Free), Merritt Goodell (25 Free) and Avery Richardson (50 Free).

Brattleboro Swim Team roster

Ivy Burns Heisler

Emma Nelson

Myles Billings

Ranger Joyal

Greg Mitchell

Sage Fahey

Adrian Dickinson

Ethan Dickinson

Oliver Donahue

Owen Houghton

Eli Mitchell

Heidi Ebbighausen

Merritt Goodell

Ava Joyal

Abby Mitchell

Harper Murray

Tenley Rea

Maribel “Mari” Rodriguez

Solen Rosenberg

Peyton Thibault

Lydia Donahue

Natalie Macaluso

Layla Mosca-Preziosi

Amelia Richardson

Rosalie “Rosie” Rodriguez

Root Rosenberg

Hazel Rupard

Landon Marshall

Sullivan Murray

Tristan Phillips

Molly Blood

Oceana “Ocea” Coursen

Avery Richardson

Kennedy “Keni” Taylor

Parker Thibault

Jayden Cyr

William “Will” Hill

Connor Marshall

Elliott Murray

Morgan Murray

Braeden Scott

Ben Tardif

Lilith Blake

Lilian Charlefour

Katherine “Katie” Deso

Marilyn “M.Kay” Farkas

Makenna Huot

Eliza “Liza” Leach

Kali Taylor

Coach Pedr Seymour

