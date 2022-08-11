WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Brattleboro Swim Team placed fourth in last weekend's Division 1 State Championships at Upper Valley Aquatics Center, scoring its highest point total (1,545.5) in more than 20 years. BTC Barracudas, Vergennes and Saint Albans Sharks all reached the podium.
Will Hill won the 50 Free and 100 Free, breaking the record in the former. He also took second in the 50 Fly and 50 Back for BST.
Kali Taylor also earned gold for Brattleboro in the 15-16 age group, taking the 50 Free and 100 Free. Liza Leach added silvers in the 50 Breast and 50 Back, Connor Marshall was the runner-up in the 200 Free, and Morgan Murray captured bronze in the 100 IM, 100 Breast and 200 IM.
For ages 9-10, Harper Murray prevailed in the 25 Breast, 50 Breast and IM, Mari Rodriguez finished first in the 25 Back, Merritt Goodell was second in the 50 Back, and Tenley Rea chipped in with a third in the 25 Breast.
Dan Rusu took silver in the 50 Fly and bronze in the 50 Free in the 11-12 division. Rosie Rodriguez wound up third in the 50 Fly.
Elliot Murray and Makenna Huot did the damage in the ages 17-18 competition. Murray was second in the 50 Free and third in the 50 Breast, while Huot swam to a bronze in the 50 Free.
Brattleboro also won a couple of relay races in the ages 10 and under class. Harper Murray, Peyton Thibault, Mari Rodriguez and Merritt Goodell won the 100 Free in 1:04.97, while Tenley Rea, Murray, Rodgriguez and Goodell teamed up for a 1:18.75 in the 100 Medley.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Pedr Seymour. Swimmers — Ivy Burns Heisler, Emma Nelson, Myles Billings, Ranger Joyal, Greg Mitchell, Sage Fahey, Adrian Dickinson, Oliver Donahue, Owen Houghton, Eli Mitchell, Heidi Ebbighausen, Merritt Goodell, Ava Joyal, Abby Mitchell, Harper Murray, Tenley Rea, Maribel “Mari” Rodriguez, Solen Rosenberg, Peyton Thibault, Lydia Donahue, Natalie Macaluso, Layla Mosca-Preziosi, Amelia Richardson, Rosalie “Rosie” Rodriguez, Root Rosenberg, Hazel Rupard, Landon Marshall, Sullivan Murray, Tristan Phillips, Molly Blood, Oceana “Ocea” Coursen, Avery Richardson, Kennedy “Keni” Taylor, Parker Thibault, Jayden Cyr, Will Hill, Connor Marshall, Elliott Murray, Morgan Murray, Braeden Scott, Ben Tardif, Lilith Blake, Lilian Charlefour, Katherine “Katie” Deso, Marilyn “MK” Farkas, Makenna Huot, Eliza “Liza” Leach, Kali Taylor.