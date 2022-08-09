RUTLAND — The Brattleboro Swim Team finished off an undefeated regular season by placing first in the Southern Vermont Swim League Championships.
William Hill broke records in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 50 Fly. BST's Harper Murray (50 Breast), Merritt Goodell (50 Back) and Tenley Rea (50 Fly) also broke records at the meet.
Hill won all four of his races, taking the 50 Fly, 50 Free, 50 Back and 100 Free. Kali Taylor and Elliot Murray each earned three gold medals, while Mari Rodriguez, Harper Murray and Rea captured two apiece.
Also winning a race for Brattleboro were: Dan Rusu (50 Fly), Sullivan Murray (100 Fly), Liza Leach (50 Back), Morgan Murray (200 IM), Mkay Farkas (100 Free) and Goodell (50 Back). Farkas added silvers in the 50 Fly, 50 Free and 50 Back.
Brattleboro prevailed in seven different relay races.