BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Unified Soccer players Justin Wegiel and Gabe Raymond were selected to attend the USA Games in Florida in June. They will go there along with coach Tyler Boone.
"Gabe has been a great addition in his first year playing Unified sports while Justin is now in his fourth year having played Unified soccer and basketball as well as participating on the VPA varsity bowling team," said Boone.
They were chosen for the USA Games because of their commitment to the Unified model, sportsmanship, leadership potential, and general positive attitude. The event will unite more than 5,500 Special Olympics athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.