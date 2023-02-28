BRATTLEBORO — Powered by Cam Frost’s sharp shooting, the No. 6 Brattleboro Union High School boys basketball team defeated No. 11 Burr and Burton Academy (BBA) 46-36 in the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.
Frost scored 25 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in the game, to advance the Colonels to the quarterfinals.
In the first half, Frost made four 3-pointers and went three-for-three from the free throw line. He along with Paul McGillion who had four of his nine points in the first half, helped give the Colonels a 21-18 at the break.
“It’s what they’ve done all year, step up and make plays,” said Brattleboro Head Coach Jason Coplan. “Paul had some tremendous blocks and Cam knocked down some big shots when we needed them to keep the momentum or get the momentum back in our favor. So, they’ve been there all year doing that.”
BBA kept the game close with good performances from Will Ameden, who led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13, and Calum Morrell, who scored seven of his nine points in the first half.
“Will, he’s kind of our go to guy. He’s a dual threat guy. He can score at all three levels,” said BBA Head Coach Dylan Baker. “He came out hot. He hit the three, hit the jumper, had the reverse layup. When he gets going, we’re tough to beat too.”
At the half, McGillion said the team talked about what they needed to do to extend their lead.
“(We talked about) just keeping the ball moving because they were sitting in the zone pretty much all game,”said McGillion. “So, the faster we moved it the more out of position they would get and (we talked about) just trying to get easy layups off that and wide open threes.”
Coming out of halftime, Brattleboro’s defense helped create some separation by creating some turnovers and getting some stops inside.
A blocked shot attempt by BBA in the third quarter led to a technical foul that put Brattleboro's Tristan Evans at the free throw line. Evans sunk both shots with 4:34 remaining in the third to give Brattleboro a 27-24 lead.
Moments later, BBA’s Zakariah Chani, who finished with five points, went one-for-two from the line to pull BBA within two points.
The next possession, Frost streaked down the court for an easy layup. Brattleboro stole the ball off the inbounds pass and Evans was fouled attempting to score on a layup of his own. Evans put the Colonels up 30-25 going one-for-two from the line.
After getting a stop on the opposite end, Brattleboro’s John Haskins received a long outlet pass ahead of the Bulldogs defense for a layup to put Brattleboro on top 32-25.
BBA’s Tucker Haynes hit a jumper to cut the lead to five.
Following a steal by Brattleboro, Evans scored on a layup and with 1:14 left to go in the third Frost hit a 3-pointer to give the Colonels a 37-27 lead.
“We thrive on that and that’s when we’re at our best when we get some transition baskets off of steals like that,” said Coplan. “On just shot misses and rebounds when we missed, they did a really good job of getting back and holding into that zone defense, so we weren’t always able to push the ball before they could set up. So, when we get those steals and easy buckets it makes the game a lot more fun for everyone.”
Three straight scores by Brattleboro to open up the fourth quarter opened up a 17 point lead, the largest of the game. BBA chipped away at the lead, cutting it to 13 points before the coaches began to pull their starters with 1:27 left to play.
In his post-game comments, Baker said he believed that the outcome of Tuesday’s game would only make his team stronger going forward.
“We had a chance I think in this game. We were playing really well. We let it slip away, but certainly what we can do moving forward is learn from the experience; use it as fuel and motivation for next year to get better,” Baker said. “We have a lot of juniors who, I think, they already play with a chip on their shoulder. I think that chip got a little bit bigger.”
Brattleboro will play St. Johnsbury Academy in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday at 7 p.m.