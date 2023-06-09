BURLINGTON — Members of the Brattleboro track and field team turned in impressive individual performances during the D1 Vermont Track and Field State Championship at Burlington High School last Saturday.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team, who broke a 30-year-old school record at the Essex Invitational on May 27, bettered their time at the State Championship, taking second place behind St. Johnsbury’s team of Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Alejandro Orozco Kuri and Gerardo Fernandez who finished in 43.86 seconds.
Brattleboro’s David Berkson-Harvey, Jack Cady, Sean Von Ranson and Dylan Holmes had broken the old mark of 45.10 seconds set in 1993 with a time of 44.68 seconds. The group set a new time of 44.63 seconds last Saturday as they head into the New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship being held in Bangor, Maine this Saturday.
“They’re very excited about it. They’re very hopeful. They’ve been working all week on the handoffs. They’re smooth. The timing is perfect for it. I think as long as the weather holds and it’s not too cold they’re going to do really well up there,” said Brattleboro head coach Cindy Shippee. “They’re determined to just keep driving this thing down.”
On the women’s side, Ava Whitney had one of the best individual performances of the day for Brattleboro, placing third with a time of 2:21.48. Whitney came just shy of placing second in the event as Champlain Valley Union High School’s Grace McNally finished just ahead of her with a time of 2:21.37. Scarlet Stimson of Essex High School won the event with a time of 2:18.16.
With her time, Whitney set both a personal and school record. Last year at the State Championships, Whitney had broken the school record which had been set in 1999 with a time of 2:21.67, a fact that Whitney and Shippee both became aware of just weeks ago.
“She was really excited because she didn’t realize she had broken it either,” said Shippee in an interview on Friday. “When she found that out she was like ‘Oh my gosh! I’m doing it again this weekend’ when we went into States. … It was a sad oversight, but she’s getting it now. She got a certificate last night from last year, because I made sure that she got a certificate from 2022 that that record was broken then, and then she got an updated one about States. So, she’s got the two certificates.”
Whitney will be the only other member of the Brattleboro Track and field team, along with the boys 4x100-meter relay team, that will be competing in the New England Championships this weekend.
“She’s really looking forward to another PR at New Englands. That’s how she wants to finish her season. So, she’s determined as well,” said Shippee. “She has her goal in mind tomorrow.”
Jacob Girard’s performance in javelin was also one of the top three finishes on the day for Brattleboro. Girard earned second place with a throw of 45.38 meters to St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy who threw for 49.69 meters. Girard also placed ninth in discus on the day.
“He was pretty excited. The other boy that was throwing farther than him, he was like ‘Wow. Wow. That was a good one,’” said Shippee. “Jacob was very happy. He really got back to the throws that he was making last year and finally got back up to those distances so he was very (happy) that he finished his season on such a positive note.”
The 4x400-meter relay team of Cady, Trevor Gray, Von Ranson and Waylund Walsh took fifth place last Saturday.
In addition to being part of both relay teams, Cady also took fifth place in the 400-meter dash.
“He’s a machine. He is so fast. He is so focused when he goes and runs. Coach K (Kuusinen) is calling out how to run while he’s doing it and you watch him change his form and then you watch that next shout out to pour it on and you watch him just turn it on and fly down that track,” said Shippee. “He is very, very good and he gets faster every time he goes out and he’s very excited about Saturday. He’s really looking forward to it.”
Von Ranson placed fifth in the 100-meter dash prelims and sixth place in the finals with a time of 11.70 seconds. St. Johnsbury’s Beardsley won the final in a time of 11.16 seconds.
Holmes and Von Ranson also placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash.
“He gets faster every time he goes out,” Shippee said of Von Ranson. “He just seems to get faster. Again, he’s a real comfortable runner. He knows what he needs to do to get down the track.”
The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of Elliana Galdamez, Priya Kitzmiller, Carley Lonardo and Teagan Thurber placed sixth and Meredith Lewis provided the other top 10 finish in the State Championships in pole vault with a three-way tie for ninth place alongside Jaila Palermo of Essex High School and Lila Brillhart of Mount Mansfield Union High School.