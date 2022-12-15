BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Youth Soccer Association recently wrapped up a successful season in the Roots League of West Springfield, Mass.
Brattleboro's U10, U12, U14 and developmental program (ages 4-8) all competed. The U14 team prevailed in the finals.
The U10 squad won both of its jamboree games and only lost once all season. The U12s were defeated in the opening round of the playoffs.
Jill McColgan, Nick Dubois, Rohan Providence, Chris Brewer, Jeff Brewer, Kristen Bald and Steve Jones coached the local coed teams. They were able to use the fields at the Winston Prouty Campus.
Brattleboro Storm is playing indoor Futsal now and planning for the spring 2023 clinics and season.