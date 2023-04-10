BRATTLEBORO — Coming into this season, there were questions as to whether the Brattleboro ultimate team would be able to field a team of seven players. Instead, they have 24 players between junior varsity and varsity, 10 of whom will make up the team’s varsity roster.
Ultimate coach Nathan Blunk said the team has some returning players that he expects to play significant roles. Desmond Longsmith, Nya Ridgeway, Bronson Finnell and Dorien Phillips will be among the team’s top handlers this season. However, Blunk said a lot of those players also have the ability to play downfield and he expects the players to swap roles at times.
One of the primary cutters for the team will be Darian Wade, whom Blunk said is one the bigger targets capable of both going deep and getting up to grab the disc in flight.
“Already I’ve seen a large propensity for some of our cutters to be running deep and going for big touchdown plays.”
The speed of Rock Weiss, Quinlan Forchion and Aleco Hancock Desala will also make them valuable assets in the cutter position to help put points on the board.
Kai Coursen and Degan Gundry make up the rest of the varsity roster.
The junior varsity roster will be evenly rotating through varsity this season to gain experience, Blunk said.
Varek Tuma, who is a freshman, is one of the players who will probably be one the handlers. He joined ultimate after having played disc golf and Blunk said he feels comfortable with the disc in his hands. Riley and Colby Bristol are two of the other JV players that also feel comfortable handling the disc. Along with Antonio Andrew-Moore, they are members of the JV squad who will likely have handling responsibilities when they are at the varsity level.
Daniel Mahoney Schmitt and Desi Grace, who were both instrumental in getting players to join the ultimate team, are part of the JV squad along with Weiss, Leland Stromberg, Torger Knudson, Jacob Lidie, Elijah Cummings, Jada Unruh, Cayden Gilson and Hunter Bishop.
The students competing in ultimate this year are a mixture of athletes that play other sports and students who are playing ultimate as the first sport in their high school careers. Blunk said it’s been exciting to watch the two different groups of players meshing together.
The leadership that the returning members of the team bring is also an asset as Blunk said he will be relying on them to teach the rules of the game and model the expectations for the younger players.
In the last two weeks of practice leading up to the season opener, Blunk said his only expectation for the team is that they are playing strongly and working hard to commit to the plays being made. Blunk said the team has also had self-analysis sessions after scrimmages to determine what the athletes felt went well in the game.
Last week during practice, the team discussed the spirit of the game in depth and the expectations for the coming season. One of the more significant differences between ultimate and other sports is that there are no officials on the field to call fouls. That responsibility is left in the hands of the players.
“The beauty of the sport is all other sports there’s an adult telling you what fouls you're making and what is right and wrong and only in ultimate frisbee are the athletes completely in control of regulating that,” said Blunk. “So, there’s a good amount of freedom that comes with that, but there’s also a really strong amount of responsibility.”
Blunk conveyed to the students that it would be incumbent upon them to take on that responsibility and it was important for them to know the rules and to advocate for themselves should that situation arise.
The team will open the season against Burr & Burton Academy, a school that has varsity teams for both boys and girls as well as a junior varsity program. The opportunity to play larger schools with more established programs, such as Burr & Burton, Blunk said is a good experience for the athletes. In addition, he indicated that the game would also be revealing.
“This BBA game is going to be a real litmus test for our team to see if these fundamentals that we’re working on are clean game-ready fundamentals, or if they are fundamentals that we need to come back to. I expect it to be a real challenging game, and my hope for the athletes is that they go in realizing the learning opportunity that it is, and go in with the respect for the other team.”
Brattleboro will host Burr & Burton on Thursday at Natowich Field. The game begins at 4:30 p.m.