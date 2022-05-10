BRATTLEBORO — "Awesome, baby!"
That's about the only way that Dick Vitale could have described Jeffery White's play on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6'5" freshman altered a dozen shots inside and erupted for a game-high 26 points, leading the third-seeded Brattleboro Unified basketball team to a 40-34 victory over No. 6 Middlebury in the opening round of the tournament.
"It was pretty much amazing," White said of his team's play.
With the Colonels trailing 22-18 early in the third quarter, the dominant center scored the next 12 points. He made back-to-back post moves during the surge, with pretty entry feeds coming from Nicholas Carnes and Alana Bell.
"Alana is a super fiery partner. She's a sparkplug for us," mentioned Brattleboro coach Tyler Boone.
Bell ran the show down the stretch — surveying the court as she dribbled, before setting up easy hoops for Joanie Tuttle and White to help the Colonels hold on.
"The players were a little down at halftime," said Boone, whose team trailed 18-16 at the intermission. "Nobody wanted our season to end. The kids wanted our best players on the court in the second half."
White made 13 layups on the day to lead all scorers. Tuttle finished with eight points, while Ashley Cleveland, Kyle Simuro and Mario Day all put the ball in the hoop once.
On Friday at 4 p.m., the Colonels will either host Rutland or play at Mill River in a regional semifinal.
The Colonels opened up an 8-4 advantage over Middlebury in the opening quarter. A pretty coast-to-coast move by White and Simuro's bank shot from the left block were the early highlights for the purple and white.
Tuttle was pounding the glass, snagging three offensive rebounds on one possession. The hosts also moved the ball around nicely, with the rock going from Justin Wegiel to Gabe Raymond to Silvia Galdamez on one play.
Tuttle and Middlebury's Nick Bakerian (12 points) each scored six points in the second quarter. Brittany Stone (10 points) would drill her second mid-range jumper of the half, helping the Tigers to an 18-16 lead at the break.
The visitors started the third quarter with a 4-2 run, before White completely took over.
Brattleboro's roster: Coaches — Erika Bassett, Tyler Boone. Players — Joanie Tuttle, Robert Chaffee, Silvia Galdamez, Ashley Cleveland, Kelis Melo, Rose Isham, Irvin Melo, Timothy Galdamez, Justin Wegiel, Zach Santiago, Philip Patoine, Gabe Raymond, Nichols Carnes, Tyler Bolduc, Kyle Simuro, Devon Rabideau, Jeffery White, Bobby Petrie, Alana Bell, Thomas Bell, Justin Anderson, Mario Day.
Middlebury's roster: Coaches — Chris Altemose, Chris Giorgio. Players — Emersyn Brookman, Vivi Hammond, Landon Farley, Sasha Berno, Dante Beck, Orlinne Maceno, Jayden Mahoney, Gennie Dora, Nick Bakerian, Sam Warren, Brittany Stone, Stephen Nuciolo, Hannah Turner, Shyanne Wedge.