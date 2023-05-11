BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Unified basketball team showed why they are the No. 1 seed on Thursday against Otter Valley in the first round of the playoffs.
Behind strong performances from Ben Stauffer, Thomas Bell, Ashley Cleveland and Austin Pinette, Brattleboro (8-0) rolled to a 72-39 victory over the Otters to advance to the next round.
“Ben, Austin, Thomas are our main scorers. Credit to Otter Valley. Some of their players were able to keep up with Ben. We haven’t had that all season,” said Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone. “Seventy-two points is pretty good output. It’s our season high.”
Stauffer, Pinette, Bell and Cleveland combined for 14 of Brattleboro’s 20 first quarter points while holding Otter Valley to just seven points in the quarter.
“Ashley just has such a beautiful, soft shot. It’s just a nice, high arcing (shot). Even if it hits the rim above her it will bounce in,” said Boone. “She probably had the highest shooting percentage today. She’s usually our highest percentage shooter.”
Otter Valley began to make a comeback in the second quarter behind the strong play of Alyssa Wade who scored the first eight points of the second to pull Otter Valley to within five points.
“(I’m) super impressed with her. This is her first year playing,” said Otter Valley head coach Brooke Kimball. “She’s playing as an eighth grader, playing up because we needed some numbers and I know anytime I say ‘Alyssa, guard this number’ she does it and doesn’t let go. So, super awesome to see from her.”
In the middle of the run, Boone set up a ramp for Travis Chase, who is in a wheelchair, as a way of both inbounding the basketball and participating in the game. It was one of several significant and heartwarming moments in a game, that while still a playoff game, also focused largely on individuals and the human condition.
After Wade’s last bucket, which happened shortly after, Brattleboro went on a 16-6 run to end the quarter and take a 36-21 lead into halftime. Then, at the start of the third quarter, something truly special took place. Brattleboro’s Devon Rabideau, who was rarely on the floor throughout the season, set up on the low block and scored her first bucket of the season.
“Everyone got a basket today including first ever varsity basket by Devon Rabideau,” Boone said.
The play started an 8-0 run for Brattleboro, which owned the third quarter, outscoring Otter Valley 18-6.
Another significant moment for Brattleboro came at the end of the third quarter when Tyler Bolduc had both a fast break opportunity and a steal to end the quarter. It was one example of the types of improvements that the team has made this season.
“Silvia Galdamez played defense. Tyler Bolduc had a steal and a fast break opportunity. These are things that didn’t happen last year and it’s because everybody is so into unified basketball that they are working so hard on things that I’ve never seen before,” said Boone. “I’ve never seen Ashley go for her own rebound … and Tyler go for a steal and fast break opportunity. These are things that we didn’t have. So, all of those little things really matter.”
In another moment that transcended sport, Bell passed the ball to Otter Valley’s Wade to score. It was not the first instance of compassion and kindness by any means. In fact, that specific act was peppered throughout the game from players on both sides, despite it being the playoffs.
From that moment, the two teams traded buckets with Otter Valley getting the better of the exchange, outscoring Brattleboro 10-8 with about three minutes remaining in the game.
Cleveland and Galdamez, who was making her first appearance of the game, each scored to make it 66-39.
At that point, Rabideau came back on the floor and was continually handed the ball until she scored her second basket of the season, making the score 68-39. Brattleboro would score two more, with Galdamez scoring her second basket of the day for Brattleboro’s final score in the game.
Brattleboro will play Springfield, who Boone said the team narrowly defeated by 10 points in the regular season, on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in the Brattleboro Union High School gym.