BRATTLEBORO — The second round of the playoffs for the Brattleboro Union High School unified basketball team featured some drama and breath-holding moments on Wednesday.
With 23 seconds left on the clock, Brattleboro had possession of the ball up, 41-40. Brattleboro head coach Tyler Boone encouraged the team to just work the ball around the half court to run out the clock, but instead Brattleboro took two shots in that time, allowing Springfield to get the rebound and begin a fast break with nine seconds remaining.
Brattleboro hosts Springfield in a Unified Basketball playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Brattleboro's Thomas Bell dribbles down the lane during a Unified Basketball playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Brattleboro's Thomas Bell takes an attempt at the basket during a Unified Basketball playoff game on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Brattleboro's Ashley Cleveland takes a shot on basket during playoff game against Springfield on May 17, 2023.
Brattleboro's Austin Pinette goes down the lane to score two-points during playoff game against Springfield on May 17, 2023.
In the moment, as Springfield began to push the ball up the floor, Boone said it resembled shades of the team’s 2018 season when Brattleboro lost on a buzzer beater.
“I was just thinking ‘Oh my God, this is 2018 all over again,’” Boone said. “Austin Pinette came up with a diving steal and threw it off Springfield … and then we got the ball with two seconds left and we ran out the clock. It was the most intense game I’ve been at probably in my six years of coaching. Whoever won that game deserved to win it.”
In the first quarter, Boone said the team was down 10-4 to Springfield and was having a difficult time finding a rhythm offensively with Ben Stauffer and Jeff White unavailable to play in Wednesday’s game. Boone subbed in Ashley Cleveland, who scored 14 points in Brattleboro’s opening playoff game against Otter Valley, and things began to turn around.
“The MVP for me today was Ashley Cleveland. I lost track of how many points she scored today. We just kept feeding it to her in the post,” said Boone. “I can’t stress enough how big Ashley was for us today. Huge game. I’ve seen so much confidence in her game in practice, so I’m glad it translated to the court.”
Cleveland’s 14 points against Otter Valley had been one of her highest scoring games all season, but on Wednesday Boone believed she topped that, scoring almost half the team’s points.
Wednesday’s game was different from the other unified games that the team has played in the past, Boone said. The game was competitive with tough defense and players fight for loose balls. In addition to that, there were also fouls, with Cleveland being both dragged down at one point and in another elbowed in the face, only to get back up and continuing to play, Boone said.
The type of play not only spoke to the gravity of the game, but Boone hoped it would convey a message to spectators about the athletes.
“What it should show people is that Special Olympians can play hard and not have to be treated with light hands,” said Boone. “They’re tough. Those kids were tough. Springfield played hard. It was a good game.”
Brattleboro had faced the Cosmos in the first game of the regular season and, while Brattleboro won by a 10 point margin, Boone said the team had leads of between 20 and 25 points, which eroded in attempting to have every player on the team score and through a lapse on defense. The team Brattleboro faced on Wednesday was drastically different from the one Brattleboro played at the beginning of the season, Boone said.
“They really got good in the past month and a half. The only time we backed off today was the last two seconds of the game. Maybe six people scored for us today. Everyone played and most people got a shot, but it wasn’t like many of our other games. This was a hard fought win.”
Brattleboro will now face defending champion Burr & Burton Academy, which defeated Rutland 54-32 on Wednesday, in the southern finals to determine who will play for the state championship next week. Earlier in the year, Brattleboro defeated BBA, a team Boone described as a perennial powerhouse. Going into Friday’s game, which is set to begin at 3:35 p.m. in the BUHS gym, Boone expects the contest to be difficult.
“I think we have to realize Burr & Burton is going to give us their best game and we have to be ready. … They didn’t know who we were on April 3. They know who we are now so it’s not going to be easy and I hope that these kids just have fun (and) they play like they’ve been playing all season. We don’t necessarily have to do anything different, we just need to stay together for 32 minutes.”