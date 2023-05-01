BRATTLEBORO — In front of a large home crowd, the Brattleboro unified basketball team defeated Hartford 53-50 on senior day.
Brattleboro held a narrow 19-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, but opened it up in the last four minutes of the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead into halftime.
At halftime the team honored seniors Joanie Tuttle, Janessa Jones, Timothy Galdamez, Marcy Galdamez, Silvia Galdamez and Alana Bell each of whom had a poster with their name taped up against the padding on the wall behind the basket. Brattleboro unified head coach Tyler Boone said something about each one of the student athletes and then announced their name whereupon they each went and stood by their poster.
Coming out of halftime, Brattleboro had extended the lead to 39-26 with about four minutes left to play before Hartford began to work their way back into the game in part behind Zoey Hossler who had four points to close out the quarter with Brattleboro having a 39-36 lead.
Brattleboro pushed the lead back up to 13 points with 4:40 remaining in the game before two consecutive scores each by Hartford’s Joshua Marandos and then Asa Henry cut the lead to five. Kai Ahern, Emily Neily, and Courtney Brock scored the only other points in the quarter.
Ben Staffer led Brattleboro in scoring with 17 points. Staffer scored nine in the first half and eight in the second. Austin Pinette was the team's second leading scorer with eight points and Jeff White had six.
All 11 of Brattleboro’s athletes scored during the game.
Marandos led Hartford in scoring with 14 points.
“He’s a scorer in the paint,” said Hartford head coach Heidi Bushway. “He usually doesn’t score that many, but he is usually one of our high scorers.”
Henry, Hossler and Ahern each scored eight for the Hurricanes.
One outstanding moment during the game came during the fourth quarter with about five and half minutes left to play when Brattleboro's Jaymeson Crochetiere was fed the ball nearly a dozen times to be able to score a basket. When the ball went through, the gym erupted in what was perhaps the loudest cheer of the afternoon.
“He really loves playing,” said Boone. “He got his first high school bucket today. That was pretty cool. I think the loudest cheer of the game was when he made that basket. He’s a very popular kid in the school. Everybody knows him. For him to be successful in front of hundreds of kids is really cool.”
Brattleboro now turns its attention to the playoffs, which Boone said will begin next week with Brattleboro being the No. 1 seed and having home court advantage.
“Our goal … what we are preparing for in practice, is to go all the way. It’s going to be hard and everyone is going to come for us because when you’re the number one seed we have a target on our backs,” Boone said. “To make a deep run you do have to play all aspects of the game because no one is going to give you anything.”
Even though teams will be trying to knock them out of the playoffs, Boone said he has confidence in his team as there are so many different players that can score at any given time on the floor.
“Any of our 11 athletes can make any of their shots,” Boone said. “I think we have the fastest kid in the state in Ben Staffer. Nobody’s beating him down the court. Austin just moves around so well that he can make his own opportunities and that’s huge. He’s always going to get his points, but he also knows when to let everyone else have their opportunities.”