BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Unified basketball team outscored visiting Springfield 38-34 on Wednesday afternoon.
"The defense was solid on both sides. Credit to Springfield Unified who always has a competitive and fun team," said BUHS coach Tyler Boone.
Neither team was ahead by more than six points the entire contest. With the crowd chanting MVP for him, Jeffery White powered the Colonels' run in the fourth quarter.
On Senior Day, Justin Wegiel, Kyle Simuro and Robert Chaffee were all honored.
Brattleboro is now awaiting the playoff seedings, expecting to be ranked third in the South Region.
The Brattleboro unified team took on Springfield during a basketball game on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
